25 Thoreau Rd

Zhuzhed up by a local builder - this quintessential Colonial is as good as it is going to get! New Roof, central air, family room, appliances, kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, front door, garage doors, fixtures....You get the idea, it is ready to move in. This house sits regally on the acre lot with a flat and private backyard. Check out the adorable shed/playhouse. Inside step in from your two car garage into your updated kitchen with all new counters, appliances and flooring. A few steps off the kitchen, a new family room. China cabinet in the dining room, built-in bookcases in the front to back living room with an oversized fireplace. A great office or music room off the living area. The fourth bedroom and new powder room on the first floor. Upstairs, the master has a new bath, walk in closet and double closet. Second bedroom with walk in closet. All of this plus Fiske School.