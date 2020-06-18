All apartments in Lexington
25 Thoreau Rd
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

25 Thoreau Rd

25 Thoreau Road · No Longer Available
Location

25 Thoreau Road, Lexington, MA 02420
Lexington Town Center

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Zhuzhed up by a local builder - this quintessential Colonial is as good as it is going to get! New Roof, central air, family room, appliances, kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, front door, garage doors, fixtures....You get the idea, it is ready to move in. This house sits regally on the acre lot with a flat and private backyard. Check out the adorable shed/playhouse. Inside step in from your two car garage into your updated kitchen with all new counters, appliances and flooring. A few steps off the kitchen, a new family room. China cabinet in the dining room, built-in bookcases in the front to back living room with an oversized fireplace. A great office or music room off the living area. The fourth bedroom and new powder room on the first floor. Upstairs, the master has a new bath, walk in closet and double closet. Second bedroom with walk in closet. All of this plus Fiske School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Thoreau Rd have any available units?
25 Thoreau Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, MA.
What amenities does 25 Thoreau Rd have?
Some of 25 Thoreau Rd's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Thoreau Rd currently offering any rent specials?
25 Thoreau Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Thoreau Rd pet-friendly?
No, 25 Thoreau Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 25 Thoreau Rd offer parking?
Yes, 25 Thoreau Rd does offer parking.
Does 25 Thoreau Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Thoreau Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Thoreau Rd have a pool?
No, 25 Thoreau Rd does not have a pool.
Does 25 Thoreau Rd have accessible units?
No, 25 Thoreau Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Thoreau Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Thoreau Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Thoreau Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 Thoreau Rd has units with air conditioning.
