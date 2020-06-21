All apartments in Hopkinton
9-B Mayberry Dr
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

9-B Mayberry Dr

9 B Street · (508) 520-9696
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 B Street, Hopkinton, MA 01748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Bright, clean move in ready two bedroom condo available August 1st. Spacious Living room with hardwood floors, access to covered patio, paddle fan and cable connection. Plenty of storage in each bedroom. Full updated bathroom with tile flooring. Kitchen includes black appliances, dining area with laminate flooring. This is an end unit on the first floor. Great commuter location, parking, no pets, no smoking. Tenant responsible for all utilities. All Applications require good credit, income and employment verification. To Apply, go to https://apply.link/3dypIGE First Showings on Sat, June 13th 10-11AM. Please review online photos prior to showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9-B Mayberry Dr have any available units?
9-B Mayberry Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9-B Mayberry Dr have?
Some of 9-B Mayberry Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9-B Mayberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9-B Mayberry Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9-B Mayberry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9-B Mayberry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hopkinton.
Does 9-B Mayberry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9-B Mayberry Dr does offer parking.
Does 9-B Mayberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9-B Mayberry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9-B Mayberry Dr have a pool?
No, 9-B Mayberry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9-B Mayberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 9-B Mayberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9-B Mayberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9-B Mayberry Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9-B Mayberry Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9-B Mayberry Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
