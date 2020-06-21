9-B Mayberry Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Bright, clean move in ready two bedroom condo available August 1st. Spacious Living room with hardwood floors, access to covered patio, paddle fan and cable connection. Plenty of storage in each bedroom. Full updated bathroom with tile flooring. Kitchen includes black appliances, dining area with laminate flooring. This is an end unit on the first floor. Great commuter location, parking, no pets, no smoking. Tenant responsible for all utilities. All Applications require good credit, income and employment verification. To Apply, go to https://apply.link/3dypIGE First Showings on Sat, June 13th 10-11AM. Please review online photos prior to showing.