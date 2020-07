Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking playground pool e-payments bike storage garage internet access key fob access package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly bbq/grill game room hot tub media room

Welcome to Windsor at Hopkinton, your very own oasis of serenity, peacefully tucked in the MetroWest area of Hopkinton, MA. Lavish, garden-style living is redefined by our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes, which accompany a superb amenities package and professional services. Contemporary interiors boast Energy Star stainless steel appliances, key fob entries, chic custom cabinetry, luxe walk-in closets, and more. Our desirable location provides you with quick access to I-495 and proximity to Southborough and Ashland rail stations, your commute to Boston, Framingham, or Worcester has never been easier. Hopkinton by Windsor is zoned for the highly sought-after Hopkinton School District. Our location is where tranquility meets convenience.