Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

98 Shute Street

98 Shute Street · (617) 544-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

98 Shute Street, Everett, MA 02149
Glendale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,900

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
98 Shute Street Apt #2, Everett, MA 02149 - 4 BR 1 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Anush Showghi, BHHS Warren Residential, (617) 544-7653. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Upgraded, 2 level, 2nd floor unit offering 3 or 4 bed with all hardwood floors, parking, storage, private laundry, and shared backyard. On the main floor there are two good sized bedrooms and a third room that is a good size that can be used as a home office or third bedroom, a living room, dining room, big kitchen, and sitting room! Remodeled bathroom with stand up shower and a separate bath/tub shower! The upper floor has a bonus area or play area with a nice sized bedroom with lots of closets, even a walk in! Ceiling fans throughout, a great layout and a back covered deck. Parking for 2 cars: one assigned garage spot and one in driveway. Unit is de-leaded. Won't last! [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3590197 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Shute Street have any available units?
98 Shute Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98 Shute Street have?
Some of 98 Shute Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 Shute Street currently offering any rent specials?
98 Shute Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Shute Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 98 Shute Street is pet friendly.
Does 98 Shute Street offer parking?
Yes, 98 Shute Street offers parking.
Does 98 Shute Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 Shute Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Shute Street have a pool?
No, 98 Shute Street does not have a pool.
Does 98 Shute Street have accessible units?
No, 98 Shute Street does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Shute Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 Shute Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Shute Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 Shute Street does not have units with air conditioning.
