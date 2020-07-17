Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

98 Shute Street Apt #2, Everett, MA 02149 - 4 BR 1 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Anush Showghi, BHHS Warren Residential, (617) 544-7653. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Upgraded, 2 level, 2nd floor unit offering 3 or 4 bed with all hardwood floors, parking, storage, private laundry, and shared backyard. On the main floor there are two good sized bedrooms and a third room that is a good size that can be used as a home office or third bedroom, a living room, dining room, big kitchen, and sitting room! Remodeled bathroom with stand up shower and a separate bath/tub shower! The upper floor has a bonus area or play area with a nice sized bedroom with lots of closets, even a walk in! Ceiling fans throughout, a great layout and a back covered deck. Parking for 2 cars: one assigned garage spot and one in driveway. Unit is de-leaded. Won't last! [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3590197 ]