Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:55 AM

56 Corey

56 Corey Street · (617) 340-9135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

56 Corey Street, Everett, MA 02149
Downtown Everett

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1127 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
This is a beautiful apartment, completely updated with a large formal living room and dining room space. Walking distance to the newly opened 2.6 Billion Dollar Encore Casino and just minutes from Assembly Row with renowed shopping outlets and eateries, new microbreweries, theaters and many more exciting venues making shopping a pleasure. This large, spacious renovated 2 bedroom apartment has 6 rooms, an open floor plan and is designed for today's lifestyle with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings with recessed lights, a private deck and so much more. Conveniently located near Logan Airport, Route 1,I-93 and the Silver line which is a direct route to the Seaport, World Trade Center and Financial District. The location of this property to many new trendy entertainment venues makes it comparable to living in downtown Boston at a fraction of the cost!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Corey have any available units?
56 Corey has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 56 Corey have?
Some of 56 Corey's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Corey currently offering any rent specials?
56 Corey isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Corey pet-friendly?
No, 56 Corey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 56 Corey offer parking?
No, 56 Corey does not offer parking.
Does 56 Corey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Corey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Corey have a pool?
No, 56 Corey does not have a pool.
Does 56 Corey have accessible units?
No, 56 Corey does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Corey have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Corey does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Corey have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Corey does not have units with air conditioning.
