Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel media room

This is a beautiful apartment, completely updated with a large formal living room and dining room space. Walking distance to the newly opened 2.6 Billion Dollar Encore Casino and just minutes from Assembly Row with renowed shopping outlets and eateries, new microbreweries, theaters and many more exciting venues making shopping a pleasure. This large, spacious renovated 2 bedroom apartment has 6 rooms, an open floor plan and is designed for today's lifestyle with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings with recessed lights, a private deck and so much more. Conveniently located near Logan Airport, Route 1,I-93 and the Silver line which is a direct route to the Seaport, World Trade Center and Financial District. The location of this property to many new trendy entertainment venues makes it comparable to living in downtown Boston at a fraction of the cost!