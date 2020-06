Amenities

3rd floor, 3 bed, 1 bath fully applianced with DW, Disp, coin-op laundry in basement and good sized bedrooms with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. De-Leaded unit. Recent renovations in kitchen and bathroom. Rear porch with sky views. Street parking. Off street parking is available. Within close proximity to bus routes, public transportation, shopping at the New Assembly Row, highway access to RT's 16,28, 93S/N, Storrow Drive, Tobin Bridge and Logan Airport.



Terms: One year lease