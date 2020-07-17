Amenities

96 East Main St. Available 04/15/20 Cape Style Single Family Home in Merrimac, MA - Adorable cape style single family home located on East Main St. Eat-in kitchen includes gas stove and refrigerator. There is a living room, bedroom and den on 1st floor as well. 2nd floor is all one big with all new carpet, nice and cozy could be made into sitting/home office area on one end and bedroom set on the other end, large center chimney divides the space. Back entry enters into a good size heated mudroom. Home heats mostly with gas with electric on second floor.

Newer patio area outside,

NO SMOKING

NO PETS



