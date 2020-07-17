All apartments in Essex County
Essex County, MA
96 East Main St.
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:34 AM

96 East Main St.

96 E Main St · (978) 388-9890
Location

96 E Main St, Essex County, MA 01860

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 96 East Main St. · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
96 East Main St. Available 04/15/20 Cape Style Single Family Home in Merrimac, MA - Adorable cape style single family home located on East Main St. Eat-in kitchen includes gas stove and refrigerator. There is a living room, bedroom and den on 1st floor as well. 2nd floor is all one big with all new carpet, nice and cozy could be made into sitting/home office area on one end and bedroom set on the other end, large center chimney divides the space. Back entry enters into a good size heated mudroom. Home heats mostly with gas with electric on second floor.
Newer patio area outside,
Parking for several vehicles.

NO SMOKING
NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

