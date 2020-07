Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool table garage internet access key fob access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator on-site laundry pet friendly alarm system bike storage conference room lobby online portal

We are now offering self-guided tours by appointment only. Virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! It just doesn't get any better. With newly renovated interiors and beautifully remodeled amenity spaces, The Bixby has everything you've been looking for. Located in the heart of Haverhill, Massachusetts, The Bixby puts your lifestyle front and center. You can explore local art and history museums, jog through Winnekenni Park overlooking the Kenoza Lake, hop on the commuter rail right across the street, or enjoy local eateries and shopping excursions. The Bixby's studios, one-, and two bedroom apartment homes provide all of the style and comfort you deserve. We invite you to come see what the buzz is all about. Experience the best of everything when you live at The Bixby. Now this is living!