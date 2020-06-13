Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 AM

557 Apartments for rent in Chelsea, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Broadway
8 Units Available
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
926 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Soldiers Home
19 Units Available
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,602
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Admirals Hill
9 Units Available
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,810
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1261 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Soldiers Home
1 Unit Available
70 Warren Ave.
70 Warren Avenue, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
850 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Lower Broadway
1 Unit Available
17 Beacon
17 Beacon Street, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3000 sqft
Stunning, friendly, 3 bed+/3 bath brownstone on a beautiful tree- and brownstone-lined block seconds from the Chelsea waterfront with stunning views of the Harbor and the Boston Skyline.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
Broadway
1 Unit Available
39 Cary Ave.
39 Cary Avenue, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
809 sqft
2 bed 1 bath condo that has undertaken many recent upgrades. The whole unit has a fresh coat of paint and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout lead to a private balcony.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Lower Broadway
1 Unit Available
100 Broadway
100 Broadway, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1253 sqft
Are you looking to rent a beautiful, renovated, pet friendly, 3 bedroom condo with private outdoor deck and city views? This is your place! The condo is located in the Waterfront neighborhood of Chelsea, which is the happening! Located walking

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
18 Congress Ave Unit 1
18 Congress Ave, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
This newly-built 3 bed, 2 full bath condo is right in the heart of the ever-growing downtown Chelsea neighborhood, and a perfect a way to be close to Boston without the Boston prices. This 1,200 sq. ft.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:49am
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
28 Hawthorne Street
28 Hawthorn Street, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Hawthorne Street Apt #1, Chelsea, MA 02150 - 3 BR 3 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. 06/01 Video Tour: https://www.youtube.
Results within 1 mile of Chelsea
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Lower Mystic Basin
56 Units Available
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,130
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,224
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,007
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
13 Units Available
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,624
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,322
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 10 at 05:26pm
Harbor View - Orient Heights
3 Units Available
Pratt Place
16-30 Pratt Pl, Revere, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,635
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
780 sqft
Pratt Place is conveniently located to Suffolk Downs, Logan Airport, and Rte. I95 with easy access to Boston. Shopping is right around the corner. Our buildings are modern and immaculately maintained.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
39 Units Available
Boston East
126 Border Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,251
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,427
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,493
1042 sqft
Wireless entry using smartphones, free Wi-Fi in common areas and storage including refrigeration. Walk to the Blue Line Maverick T stop and the water Taxi. Air-conditioned units with contemporary kitchens.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
33 Units Available
The Eddy
10 New St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,300
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
846 sqft
Modern homes with views of the Boston skyline. Bike storage and parking available. Tenants get access to a pool, fire pit and gym. Easy access to Logan International Airport. Near Lo Presti Park.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
1 Unit Available
30 Polk St.
30 Polk Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
816 sqft
PET FRIENDLY Brand New construction! Sleek, new, modern living in Charlestown, the heart of one of Boston's most desirable neighborhoods! Located only minutes from local attractions such as Bunker Hill Monument, the Gas Light District, City Square &

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Eagle Hill
1 Unit Available
27 Condor St.
27 Condor Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,550
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Price reflects 1/2 Month Free Special Terms: One year lease

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Lower Mystic Basin
1 Unit Available
11 Langdon St.
11 Langdon Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Eagle Hill
1 Unit Available
299 Lexington
299 Lexington Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1036 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Downtown Revere
1 Unit Available
85 Yeamans
85 Yeamans St, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Downtown Revere
1 Unit Available
82-84 Winthrop Ave.
82 Winthrop Ave, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment. Completely redone. New Hardwood Floors, windows, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, light fixtures, granite countertops, bathroom fixtures, furnace and on demand hot water.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
89 Morris
89 Morris Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
700 sqft
Modern, condo quality two bed, two FULL bathroom apartment in the heart of Eagle Hill. Open kitchen and living room layout with lots of light! The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Harbor View - Orient Heights
1 Unit Available
13 Wordsworth
13 Wordsworth Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom, 1 Bath. Great Porch / Backyard. Close to Wood Island T stop. Fantastic Unit! Terms: One year lease

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
1 Unit Available
24 Baxter Rd.
24 Baxter Road, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
734 sqft
Terms: One year lease
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Chelsea, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Chelsea renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

