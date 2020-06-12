All apartments in Chelsea
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

100 Broadway

100 Broadway · (617) 542-0012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Broadway, Chelsea, MA 02150
Lower Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1253 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Are you looking to rent a beautiful, renovated, pet friendly, 3 bedroom condo with private outdoor deck and city views? This is your place! The condo is located in the Waterfront neighborhood of Chelsea, which is the happening! Located walking distance to the waterfront park and great local restaurants. 1 mile from downtown Boston and is an easy commute for anyone who works in the city. The 111 bus drops off in Haymarket (orange/green lines) and also quick bus ride to maverick T stop (blue line), and Silver line express to south station. Easy access to Rt. 1, I-93, I-90 and the airport. The condo is very spacious with 3 bedrooms, renovated kitchen and bath, private deck as well as a shared roof deck with amazing city views! Laundry in the basement and easy street parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Broadway have any available units?
100 Broadway has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Broadway have?
Some of 100 Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
100 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 100 Broadway offer parking?
No, 100 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 100 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Broadway have a pool?
No, 100 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 100 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 100 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
