Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury living in one of Canton's most desirable neighborhoods. Enter to a center staircase in the 2-story foyer with an open balcony that overlooks an oversized family room. Gourmet kitchen with large eating area opens to a relaxing solarium.Luxurious master bedroom suite includes private bath, dressing & sitting rooms. Fully finished basement. Relax by your outdoor pond as you take in the breathtaking views of your very own paradise. 3 car garage. Minutes to major highways, University Station shopping plaza, and the Rte128 MBTA/Amtrak stop.