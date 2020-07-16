All apartments in Bristol County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

89 North ST, Mansfield, MA 02048

89 North St · (401) 864-0337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

89 North St, Bristol County, MA 02048

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $2650 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,650

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/01/20 Townhouse 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath Mansfield MA - Property Id: 303230

Fantastic location! Large town house 6 rooms, 3 large bed, 1.5 baths, kitchen, and bath are all updated. Stainless steel appliances with granite counter-top with new Hardwood floors. Large deck off the dining room for entertaining overlooking a private yard. Private driveway and off street parking. Full basement walkout for storage, washer, and dryer hookup (bring your own washer & Dryer) in lower level. Close Access to 95, 495, shopping, train station to Boston, Foxboro, Easton, and Sharon. Credit and background check, references, first month, last month, and a security deposit. No pets. Call for an appointment. Lead certificate in hand.
Price includes:
Sewer & trash removal.
All showings will follow the CDC recommendation guidelines for COVID-19.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303230
Property Id 303230

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5868320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 North ST, Mansfield, MA 02048 have any available units?
89 North ST, Mansfield, MA 02048 has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 89 North ST, Mansfield, MA 02048 have?
Some of 89 North ST, Mansfield, MA 02048's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 North ST, Mansfield, MA 02048 currently offering any rent specials?
89 North ST, Mansfield, MA 02048 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 North ST, Mansfield, MA 02048 pet-friendly?
No, 89 North ST, Mansfield, MA 02048 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bristol County.
Does 89 North ST, Mansfield, MA 02048 offer parking?
Yes, 89 North ST, Mansfield, MA 02048 offers parking.
Does 89 North ST, Mansfield, MA 02048 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 89 North ST, Mansfield, MA 02048 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 North ST, Mansfield, MA 02048 have a pool?
No, 89 North ST, Mansfield, MA 02048 does not have a pool.
Does 89 North ST, Mansfield, MA 02048 have accessible units?
No, 89 North ST, Mansfield, MA 02048 does not have accessible units.
Does 89 North ST, Mansfield, MA 02048 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 North ST, Mansfield, MA 02048 has units with dishwashers.
Does 89 North ST, Mansfield, MA 02048 have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 North ST, Mansfield, MA 02048 does not have units with air conditioning.
