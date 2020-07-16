89 North ST, Mansfield, MA 02048

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Townhouse 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath Mansfield MA - Property Id: 303230
Fantastic location! Large town house 6 rooms, 3 large bed, 1.5 baths, kitchen, and bath are all updated. Stainless steel appliances with granite counter-top with new Hardwood floors. Large deck off the dining room for entertaining overlooking a private yard. Private driveway and off street parking. Full basement walkout for storage, washer, and dryer hookup (bring your own washer & Dryer) in lower level. Close Access to 95, 495, shopping, train station to Boston, Foxboro, Easton, and Sharon. Credit and background check, references, first month, last month, and a security deposit. No pets. Call for an appointment. Lead certificate in hand.
Price includes:
Sewer & trash removal.
All showings will follow the CDC recommendation guidelines for COVID-19.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303230
No Pets Allowed
