Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill

199 LaGrange St · (781) 417-3005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Free Rent 1st Month on Select Apartments
Location

199 LaGrange St, Boston, MA 02467
Oak Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 109 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$3,940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 334 · Avail. Sep 1

$4,955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1198 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 325 · Avail. Nov 1

$4,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. Sep 1

$5,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1443 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 9

$7,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1857 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
car charging
carport
clubhouse
community garden
concierge
courtyard
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
lobby
media room
package receiving
putting green
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN. *Free Rent 1st Month on Select Apartments* Experience the best of upscale suburban living at Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill. These beautifully appointed luxury apartment residences boast spacious high-quality interiors and a host of desirable features and amenities. Conveniently located near prime shopping and dining venues, you can live a gracious, maintenance-free lifestyle in one of the finest neighborhoods in Greater Boston.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: 1 Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $0
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $60/month per pet
Cats
rent: $45/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill have any available units?
Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill has 7 units available starting at $3,885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill have?
Some of Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill is offering the following rent specials: Free Rent 1st Month on Select Apartments
Is Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill is pet friendly.
Does Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill offer parking?
Yes, Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill offers parking.
Does Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill have a pool?
No, Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill does not have a pool.
Does Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill have accessible units?
Yes, Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill has accessible units.
Does Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill has units with dishwashers.
