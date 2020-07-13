Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony granite counters oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room car charging carport clubhouse community garden concierge courtyard dog park elevator fire pit gym parking playground bbq/grill garage guest suite lobby media room package receiving putting green

CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN. *Free Rent 1st Month on Select Apartments* Experience the best of upscale suburban living at Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill. These beautifully appointed luxury apartment residences boast spacious high-quality interiors and a host of desirable features and amenities. Conveniently located near prime shopping and dining venues, you can live a gracious, maintenance-free lifestyle in one of the finest neighborhoods in Greater Boston.