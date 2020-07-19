All apartments in Beverly
Last updated July 11 2020 at 8:20 AM

31 Ocean

31 Ocean Street · (978) 836-6562
Location

31 Ocean Street, Beverly, MA 01915

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1023 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*PLEASE EMAIL THE LIST AGENT FOR ALL SHOWING REQUESTS* LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - AVAILABLE STARTING 8/1 - This 2 bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, period detail, updated kitchen and new bathroom. Laundry is located in the basement and included in the rent. Common backyard/patio area. One garage spot with an additional parking spot in the driveway. This apartment is steps from the ocean, downtown Beverly, award winning restaurants, commuter rail and more! RARE OPPORTUNITY! EMAIL Jeff today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Ocean have any available units?
31 Ocean has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 Ocean have?
Some of 31 Ocean's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Ocean currently offering any rent specials?
31 Ocean is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Ocean pet-friendly?
No, 31 Ocean is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly.
Does 31 Ocean offer parking?
Yes, 31 Ocean offers parking.
Does 31 Ocean have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Ocean does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Ocean have a pool?
No, 31 Ocean does not have a pool.
Does 31 Ocean have accessible units?
No, 31 Ocean does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Ocean have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Ocean does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Ocean have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Ocean does not have units with air conditioning.
