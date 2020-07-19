Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated range refrigerator

*PLEASE EMAIL THE LIST AGENT FOR ALL SHOWING REQUESTS* LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - AVAILABLE STARTING 8/1 - This 2 bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, period detail, updated kitchen and new bathroom. Laundry is located in the basement and included in the rent. Common backyard/patio area. One garage spot with an additional parking spot in the driveway. This apartment is steps from the ocean, downtown Beverly, award winning restaurants, commuter rail and more! RARE OPPORTUNITY! EMAIL Jeff today to schedule a showing.