All apartments in St. Tammany County
Find more places like 708 Heavens Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Tammany County, LA
/
708 Heavens Dr
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

708 Heavens Dr

708 Heavens Dr · (985) 778-6121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

708 Heavens Dr, St. Tammany County, LA 70471

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. Aug 1

$1,325

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
New Construction - Completed February 2019. - Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in Mandeville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,325/month rent. $1,325 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jay Meral at 985-778-6121 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Heavens Dr have any available units?
708 Heavens Dr has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 708 Heavens Dr have?
Some of 708 Heavens Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Heavens Dr currently offering any rent specials?
708 Heavens Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Heavens Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Heavens Dr is pet friendly.
Does 708 Heavens Dr offer parking?
Yes, 708 Heavens Dr offers parking.
Does 708 Heavens Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 Heavens Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Heavens Dr have a pool?
No, 708 Heavens Dr does not have a pool.
Does 708 Heavens Dr have accessible units?
No, 708 Heavens Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Heavens Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Heavens Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Heavens Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 708 Heavens Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 708 Heavens Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chapel Creek
200 Chapel Crk
Mandeville, LA 70471
Brewster Commons at River Chase
16309 E Brewster Rd
Covington, LA 70433
Palmetto Greens
900 Emerald Forest Blvd
Covington, LA 70433
Villa du Lac
62200 West End Blvd
Slidell, LA 70461
Cypress Lake Apartments
2615 N Causeway Blvd
Mandeville, LA 70471
Pelican Pointe Apartments
3400 Pelican Pointe Dr
Slidell, LA 70458
Retreat at River Chase
1776 Continental Dr
Covington, LA 70433
Brookstone Park
1842 Ochsner Boulevard
Covington, LA 70433

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LAHattiesburg, MSBiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LAGulfport, MSKenner, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LADenham Springs, LAMandeville, LA
Harvey, LAGonzales, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAMcComb, MSHammond, LABay St. Louis, MSFranklinton, LADiamondhead, MSPonchatoula, LAElmwood, LA
Jefferson, LAChalmette, LAGretna, LAMarrero, LALong Beach, MSWalker, LAD'Iberville, MSPrairieville, LAOcean Springs, MSGulf Hills, MSCentral, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity