708 Heavens Dr

New Construction - Completed February 2019. - Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in Mandeville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,325/month rent. $1,325 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jay Meral at 985-778-6121 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.