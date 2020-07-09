445 TIGER Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Upscale, like new home, in Audubon Trail in Covington. Open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home ready for lease starting August 1, can be shown immediately, by appointment only. Beautiful 3 cm granite in kitchen and bathrooms, upgraded pendant lights, wood look tile, blinds throughout home! Master bath includes garden tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Washer/dryer hookups in laundry room. Convenient to I-12 and by shopping and restaurants. Don't miss this one, won't last long!