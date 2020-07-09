All apartments in St. Tammany County
Find more places like
445 TIGER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Tammany County, LA
/
445 TIGER Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

445 TIGER Avenue

445 Tiger Ave · (985) 727-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

445 Tiger Ave, St. Tammany County, LA 70433

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1538 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Upscale, like new home, in Audubon Trail in Covington. Open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home ready for lease starting August 1, can be shown immediately, by appointment only. Beautiful 3 cm granite in kitchen and bathrooms, upgraded pendant lights, wood look tile, blinds throughout home! Master bath includes garden tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Washer/dryer hookups in laundry room. Convenient to I-12 and by shopping and restaurants. Don't miss this one, won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 445 TIGER Avenue have any available units?
445 TIGER Avenue has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 445 TIGER Avenue have?
Some of 445 TIGER Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 TIGER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
445 TIGER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 TIGER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 445 TIGER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Tammany County.
Does 445 TIGER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 445 TIGER Avenue offers parking.
Does 445 TIGER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 TIGER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 TIGER Avenue have a pool?
No, 445 TIGER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 445 TIGER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 445 TIGER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 445 TIGER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 TIGER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 445 TIGER Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 445 TIGER Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Chapel Creek
200 Chapel Crk
Mandeville, LA 70471
Harborside
3500 Oak Harbor Blvd
Slidell, LA 70461
Brewster Commons at River Chase
16309 E Brewster Rd
Covington, LA 70433
Abita View
19600 N 12th St
St. Tammany County, LA 70433
Palmetto Greens
900 Emerald Forest Blvd
Covington, LA 70433
Retreat at Fremaux Town Center
1303 Town Center Parkway
Slidell, LA 70458
Cypress Lake Apartments
2615 N Causeway Blvd
Mandeville, LA 70471
Brookstone Park
1842 Ochsner Boulevard
Covington, LA 70433

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LAHattiesburg, MSBiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LAGulfport, MSKenner, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LADenham Springs, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LAGonzales, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAMcComb, MSHammond, LABay St. Louis, MSFranklinton, LADiamondhead, MSPonchatoula, LAElmwood, LAJefferson, LAChalmette, LAGretna, LAMarrero, LALong Beach, MSWalker, LAD'Iberville, MSPrairieville, LAOcean Springs, MSGulf Hills, MSCentral, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard UniversityLouisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New OrleansUniversity of Holy Cross