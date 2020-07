Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Perfect lease! Gated community in the middle of Mandeville, by interstate, shopping, and great schools. Open concept, 3 beds, 2 baths, large rooms, new flooring-no carpet, fenced outdoor area that backs to green space, one car garage. Nice master suite with large bathroom with soaking tub and separate vanities. Precious front porch and exterior! Refrigerator, washer/dryer, garbage included w/lease. Pets on case by case basis.