40706 Chinchas Creek Road, St. Tammany County, LA 70461
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This charming home has been updated with today's contemporary color scheme. The tray ceiling in the large living room adds to the openness of this floor plan. There is attached storage area for your “stuff”. Located in a high demand school district and just minutes from shopping and interstate access. Water and sewerage included in the rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road have any available units?
40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Tammany County, LA.
What amenities does 40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road have?
Some of 40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road currently offering any rent specials?
40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.