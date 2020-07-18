All apartments in St. Tammany County
40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road
40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road

40706 Chinchas Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

40706 Chinchas Creek Road, St. Tammany County, LA 70461

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This charming home has been updated with today's contemporary color scheme. The tray ceiling in the large living room adds to the openness of this floor plan. There is attached storage area for your “stuff”. Located in a high demand school district and just minutes from shopping and interstate access. Water and sewerage included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road have any available units?
40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Tammany County, LA.
What amenities does 40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road have?
Some of 40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road currently offering any rent specials?
40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road pet-friendly?
No, 40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Tammany County.
Does 40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road offer parking?
Yes, 40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road offers parking.
Does 40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road have a pool?
No, 40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road does not have a pool.
Does 40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road have accessible units?
No, 40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road does not have units with air conditioning.
