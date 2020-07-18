40706 CHINCHAS CREEK Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This charming home has been updated with today's contemporary color scheme. The tray ceiling in the large living room adds to the openness of this floor plan. There is attached storage area for your “stuff”. Located in a high demand school district and just minutes from shopping and interstate access. Water and sewerage included in the rent.