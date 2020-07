Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

LeVergne is a highly secure Wiliamsburg Mini-manse on a private Estate grounds located North of Covington. Built in the spirit of American Revolutionary Period architecture. Features abundant natural light, period color scheme, natural wood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. LaVergne is so beautiful you will never want to leave home! Rent includes grounds maintenance, weekly yard work and garbage pick up. Just 2 miles from Lee Rd Jr High.