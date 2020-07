Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym fireplace some paid utils microwave

1 room for rent shared bathroom - Property Id: 7894



King Forest Subdivision



127 Robinhood Dr Covington La 70433



This is currently an “all guy” house that has rooms for rent with a shared bathroom. No pets.

This is NOT A PARTY HOUSE!! Private persons reside here. We all work full time jobs. Work, then home, and keep to ourselves.



Rooms for rent which include utilities. Large room for $650 smaller rooms for $550. Lease is 3 months long THEN discuss future leasing options. Please contact me to schedule a viewing. Have a good day.



Danny.

Home owner / Landlord

No Pets Allowed



