Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Mandeville Retail/Office Suite for Lease with Hwy 59 frontage! Inline Suite C is a former Edward Jones office - 1365 SF with large reception area and two large offices. 3-year minimum term at $14/PSF/Annual plus approximately $3.25/PSF/Annual NNN fees. Total monthly rent - $1962 per month. Shopping Center is one block from the intersection of Florida St. (Hwy 190) and Girod St. (Hwy 59). Daily traffic count on Hwy 59 of 18,000 cars. Other center tenants include Subway, an insurance office, and a dentist.