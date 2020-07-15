Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9077 Campfire Lane Available 08/01/20 Gated Community close to Shopping and Dining - Gated Community*3 bedroom* 2 bathroom

*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com

*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval

*Waived Application fee for active duty military

*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.

*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.

*Tenant is responsible for utilities.

*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.

*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable

*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy



For further questions, please contact our office at 318-459-7870.



