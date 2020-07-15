All apartments in Shreveport
9077 Campfire Lane

9077 Campfire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9077 Campfire Drive, Shreveport, LA 71115
Springlake-University Terrace

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9077 Campfire Lane Available 08/01/20 Gated Community close to Shopping and Dining - Gated Community*3 bedroom* 2 bathroom
*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com
*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval
*Waived Application fee for active duty military
*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.
*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.
*Tenant is responsible for utilities.
*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.
*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable
*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy

For further questions, please contact our office at 318-459-7870.

(RLNE3444617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9077 Campfire Lane have any available units?
9077 Campfire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shreveport, LA.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 9077 Campfire Lane have?
Some of 9077 Campfire Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9077 Campfire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9077 Campfire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9077 Campfire Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9077 Campfire Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9077 Campfire Lane offer parking?
No, 9077 Campfire Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9077 Campfire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9077 Campfire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9077 Campfire Lane have a pool?
No, 9077 Campfire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9077 Campfire Lane have accessible units?
No, 9077 Campfire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9077 Campfire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9077 Campfire Lane has units with dishwashers.
