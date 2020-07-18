914 LOUISIANA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Comes fully furnished. Live on one side of a stunning double on tree-lined Louisiana Ave. 1870's American Side-Gabled Cottage with many historic details left intact including dormer windows with stained glass, pocket doors, mantels, wood floors and high ceilings. Step back in time with all the modern convenience of a new renovation. Private driveway large enough for 3 cars. One bedroom has a walk-in closet. Couch in den turns into a bed for guests.Utilities, high speed internet and 3 Smart TVs are included.