New Orleans, LA
914 LOUISIANA Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

914 LOUISIANA Avenue

914 Louisiana Avenue · (504) 908-9333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

914 Louisiana Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70115
East Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 2175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Comes fully furnished. Live on one side of a stunning double on tree-lined Louisiana Ave. 1870's American Side-Gabled Cottage with many historic details left intact including dormer windows with stained glass, pocket doors, mantels, wood floors and high ceilings. Step back in time with all the modern convenience of a new renovation. Private driveway large enough for 3 cars. One bedroom has a walk-in closet. Couch in den turns into a bed for guests.Utilities, high speed internet and 3 Smart TVs are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 LOUISIANA Avenue have any available units?
914 LOUISIANA Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 LOUISIANA Avenue have?
Some of 914 LOUISIANA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 LOUISIANA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
914 LOUISIANA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 LOUISIANA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 914 LOUISIANA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 914 LOUISIANA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 914 LOUISIANA Avenue offers parking.
Does 914 LOUISIANA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 LOUISIANA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 LOUISIANA Avenue have a pool?
No, 914 LOUISIANA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 914 LOUISIANA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 914 LOUISIANA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 914 LOUISIANA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 LOUISIANA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
