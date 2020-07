Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Spectacular 1830s Creole Center Hall Cottage located in the historic Marigny! Fully restored & available as a furnished rental, this home is appointed with the finest of finishes. The first floor boasts double parlors outfitted as formal living & dining rooms, a comfortable den, stunning gourmet kitchen with adjacent breakfast room. 1st floor master with romanesque marble bath & walk in cedar closet. 2 second floor bedrooms share a lovely hall bath. Charming porch overlooks the yard. Flexible lease terms!