Home
/
New Orleans, LA
/
801 Race St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

801 Race St

801 Race Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 Race Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
Lower Garden District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Hi, my name is Rajat and I am a professor at Tulane. I am moving to another city for the rest of the year and the lease on my current apartment ends on 31 August, 2017. Therefore, I am trying to sublease the apartment. The apartment is really nice with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. You can rent it for the summer only or for the entire year if you like. Floor plan for my apartment is Dauphine with a Juliette balcony. You can find more details about the apartment and community in general from the website: http://www.saulet.com/. If you have any questions or would like to see the apartment, please free to contact me.

Good luck!

Best
Rajat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Race St have any available units?
801 Race St has a unit available for $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
Is 801 Race St currently offering any rent specials?
801 Race St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Race St pet-friendly?
No, 801 Race St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 801 Race St offer parking?
No, 801 Race St does not offer parking.
Does 801 Race St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Race St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Race St have a pool?
No, 801 Race St does not have a pool.
Does 801 Race St have accessible units?
No, 801 Race St does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Race St have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Race St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Race St have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Race St does not have units with air conditioning.
