8007 PANOLA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fantastic rental opportunity in a grand, newly remodeled two-story building in East Carrollton. The apartment boasts hardwood floors, an open living room space and loads of natural light. Ideal location for commuters with a close proximity to S Carrollton, S Claiborne & I-10. Incredible walkability with S Carrolton, Maple, and Oak Street commercial corridors just steps away. Central air and heat, upto three off-street parking spots, an in-unit washer and dryer, pets considered on a case by case basis.