All apartments in New Orleans
Find more places like 8007 PANOLA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Orleans, LA
/
8007 PANOLA Street
Last updated May 4 2020 at 4:01 AM

8007 PANOLA Street

8007 Panola Street · (504) 777-1773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Orleans
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8007 Panola Street, New Orleans, LA 70118
Marleyville - Fontainbleau

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fantastic rental opportunity in a grand, newly remodeled two-story building in East Carrollton. The apartment boasts hardwood floors, an open living room space and loads of natural light. Ideal location for commuters with a close proximity to S Carrollton, S Claiborne & I-10. Incredible walkability with S Carrolton, Maple, and Oak Street commercial corridors just steps away. Central air and heat, upto three off-street parking spots, an in-unit washer and dryer, pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8007 PANOLA Street have any available units?
8007 PANOLA Street has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 8007 PANOLA Street have?
Some of 8007 PANOLA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8007 PANOLA Street currently offering any rent specials?
8007 PANOLA Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8007 PANOLA Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8007 PANOLA Street is pet friendly.
Does 8007 PANOLA Street offer parking?
Yes, 8007 PANOLA Street does offer parking.
Does 8007 PANOLA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8007 PANOLA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8007 PANOLA Street have a pool?
No, 8007 PANOLA Street does not have a pool.
Does 8007 PANOLA Street have accessible units?
No, 8007 PANOLA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8007 PANOLA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8007 PANOLA Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8007 PANOLA Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Willowbrook Apartments
7001 Bundy Rd
New Orleans, LA 70127
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70130
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr
New Orleans, LA 70131
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St
New Orleans, LA 70130
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
Lumina
3701 Conti Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street
New Orleans, LA 70112

Similar Pages

New Orleans 1 BedroomsNew Orleans 2 Bedrooms
New Orleans Apartments with ParkingNew Orleans Apartments with Pool
New Orleans Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Metairie, LABiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LACovington, LAGulfport, MSRiver Ridge, LA
Kenner, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LA
Elmwood, LAWalker, LAEden Isle, LALong Beach, MSDiamondhead, MSBay St. Louis, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityCentral Business District
Lower Garden DistrictBayou St. John
French QuarterBywater

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity