Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION LOCATION -Available AUGUST 1st - Nice three bedroom upstairs unit in Lakeview. Granite counters in the kitchen, wood floors throughout. Washer & dryer are also included. Pets on case by case basis. Due to COVID 19, the unit will be available to show August 1st. For questions, please contact Mandy at 504-723-5189.