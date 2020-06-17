6909 Louis Xiv St

Amenities

We have a great 3 bedroom, 1 bath located in Lakeview. Has wood floors, ceramic tile and new carpet in bedrooms was installed a year ago. Spacious kitchen includes gas range, oven, diswasher, built in microwave and side by side fridge. Stackable washer and dryer is included. This is the bottom unit of this duplex. Has nice yard with fence in the back. Yard is shared with upstairs tenants who also have a dog. Pets are welcome with a deposit. Water, trash and yard care is included. 1 Car Garage with finished floor, A/C, and large adjacent storage area. This unit is currently occupied so showings will be only during certain days and times. Available July 1 for sure. Could be available sooner if needed so ask if you need it before July 1.



$1,595 per month. $1,595 security deposit. One year lease.