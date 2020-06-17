All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

6909 Louis Xiv St

6909 Louis Xiv Street · (504) 383-8025
Location

6909 Louis Xiv Street, New Orleans, LA 70124
Lakeview Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,595

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
We have a great 3 bedroom, 1 bath located in Lakeview. Has wood floors, ceramic tile and new carpet in bedrooms was installed a year ago. Spacious kitchen includes gas range, oven, diswasher, built in microwave and side by side fridge. Stackable washer and dryer is included. This is the bottom unit of this duplex. Has nice yard with fence in the back. Yard is shared with upstairs tenants who also have a dog. Pets are welcome with a deposit. Water, trash and yard care is included. 1 Car Garage with finished floor, A/C, and large adjacent storage area. This unit is currently occupied so showings will be only during certain days and times. Available July 1 for sure. Could be available sooner if needed so ask if you need it before July 1.

$1,595 per month. $1,595 security deposit. One year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6909 Louis Xiv St have any available units?
6909 Louis Xiv St has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 6909 Louis Xiv St have?
Some of 6909 Louis Xiv St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6909 Louis Xiv St currently offering any rent specials?
6909 Louis Xiv St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6909 Louis Xiv St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6909 Louis Xiv St is pet friendly.
Does 6909 Louis Xiv St offer parking?
Yes, 6909 Louis Xiv St does offer parking.
Does 6909 Louis Xiv St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6909 Louis Xiv St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6909 Louis Xiv St have a pool?
No, 6909 Louis Xiv St does not have a pool.
Does 6909 Louis Xiv St have accessible units?
No, 6909 Louis Xiv St does not have accessible units.
Does 6909 Louis Xiv St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6909 Louis Xiv St does not have units with dishwashers.
