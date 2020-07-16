All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

400 MILLAUDON Street

400 Millaudon Street · (504) 293-2460
Location

400 Millaudon Street, New Orleans, LA 70118
Black Pearl

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed/ 2 bath double in beautiful Uptown neighborhood! Separate living & dining with 11 ft ceilings. Wide pine wood floors throughout. Updated kitchen features granite counters, appliances, cherry cabinets, & lots of cabinet and counter space + China/ silverware. Split level floor plan. Downstairs has separate entrance with bedroom & additional den/ 3rd bedroom. Central A/C & heating. Washer/dryer included, Off street parking. No pets allowed. Short term lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 MILLAUDON Street have any available units?
400 MILLAUDON Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 MILLAUDON Street have?
Some of 400 MILLAUDON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 MILLAUDON Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 MILLAUDON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 MILLAUDON Street pet-friendly?
No, 400 MILLAUDON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 400 MILLAUDON Street offer parking?
Yes, 400 MILLAUDON Street offers parking.
Does 400 MILLAUDON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 MILLAUDON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 MILLAUDON Street have a pool?
No, 400 MILLAUDON Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 MILLAUDON Street have accessible units?
No, 400 MILLAUDON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 MILLAUDON Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 MILLAUDON Street does not have units with dishwashers.
