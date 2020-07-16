400 MILLAUDON Street

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed/ 2 bath double in beautiful Uptown neighborhood! Separate living & dining with 11 ft ceilings. Wide pine wood floors throughout. Updated kitchen features granite counters, appliances, cherry cabinets, & lots of cabinet and counter space + China/ silverware. Split level floor plan. Downstairs has separate entrance with bedroom & additional den/ 3rd bedroom. Central A/C & heating. Washer/dryer included, Off street parking. No pets allowed. Short term lease available.