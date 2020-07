Amenities

half of a two-story double. This apartment is conveniently located in mid-city just off of canal street where you can catch the streetcar and be downtown in minutes. Several restaurants in walking-distance. House has hardwood floors throughout, fully equipped kitchen, ceiling fans and central a/c, washer/dryer in unit. two independent bathrooms and a hall bath upstairs with a half-bath downstairs. Available July 1, 2020. Tenant occupied, shown by appointment only!