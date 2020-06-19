All apartments in New Orleans
Find more places like
3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Orleans, LA
/
3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:23 PM

3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B

3300 Garden Oaks Drive · (504) 596-8556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Orleans
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3300 Garden Oaks Drive, New Orleans, LA 70114
Tall Timbers - Brechtel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
This Listing is A Private Room@@

Newly renovated apartments homes in beautiful Algiers. This community features spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. Open floor plans give a welcoming feel while the 3 bedrooms are provided with W/D hookups. Our gated community also has a courtesy officer for safety and security for all of our residents. Community features include two large courtyards, playground, gazebo, BBQ grills, picnic tables, computer lab, on site management, and on call emergency maintenance. Just minutes from the GNO Bridge and Downtown, we are close to shopping, restaurants, and public transportation. Need something a little quieter than the city? Head down to Bretchel Park, Algiers' hidden gem.

24 Hour Maintenance
Application Fee: 25
Deposit Fee: Same as 1st Month Rent
Cable TV Ready
Central Air Conditioning
Flooring: Carpet
Flooring: Hardwood
Flooring: Laminate
Flooring: Tile
Freezer
Game Room
Garbage included in rent
Gazebo
Heating: Electric
On-Site Management
One Year Lease/Short Term Lease for Shared Units
Oven
Off Street Parking
Patio/Balcony
Picnic Area
Playground
Range
Refrigerator
Security: Gated Entry
Security: DayNight Patrol
Sewage included in rent
Stories: 2
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Water included in rent@@@@@@

This is A Private Room/Shared Common Space.

24 Hour Maintenance
Application Fee: 25
Deposit Fee: Same as 1st Month Rent
Cable TV Ready
Central Air Conditioning
Flooring: Carpet
Flooring: Hardwood
Flooring: Laminate
Flooring: Tile
Freezer
Game Room
Garbage included in rent
Gazebo
Heating: Electric
On-Site Management
One Year Lease/Short Term Lease for Shared Units
Oven
Off Street Parking
Patio/Balcony
Picnic Area
Playground
Range
Refrigerator
Security: Gated Entry
Security: DayNight Patrol
Sewage included in rent
Stories: 2
Water included in rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B have any available units?
3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B have?
Some of 3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B pet-friendly?
No, 3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B offers parking.
Does 3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B have a pool?
No, 3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B have accessible units?
No, 3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70130
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street
New Orleans, LA 70117
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70119
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
Lumina
3701 Conti Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112

Similar Pages

New Orleans 1 BedroomsNew Orleans 2 BedroomsNew Orleans Apartments with ParkingNew Orleans Apartments with PoolsNew Orleans Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Metairie, LABiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LAGulfport, MSKenner, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LAWalker, LALong Beach, MSJefferson, LAChalmette, LAMarrero, LABay St. Louis, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityCentral Business DistrictLower Garden DistrictGert TownBayou St. JohnTulane GravierFrench QuarterBywater

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard UniversityLouisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New OrleansUniversity of Holy Cross