Charming New Orleans rental is ready for lease! Great location - steps from City Park and the fairgrounds! Lower unit on a fenced in property. Spacious living room and 2 bedrooms with tile floor throughout - no carpet! Large kitchen with dining area. Refrigerator and over/range included with lots of cabinet and counter space. Long bathroom with large closet and claw foot tub. Full size washer and dryer provided. Call today to schedule your own private showing!