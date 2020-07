Amenities

2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in historic French Quarter. You can rent it unfurnished for $2,250/month or keep the furniture for $2,550/month. Recently renovated and in a great location in the French Quarter - next to House of Blues, Mr. Eds, Irene's, and plenty of great restaurants, bars, and shops. Washer & Dryer in unit. Pets allowed.