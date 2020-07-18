All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 AM

2931 ST. ROCH Avenue

2931 Saint Roch Avenue · (504) 882-7933
Location

2931 Saint Roch Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70122
St. Roch

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Brand New Duplex in Ideal Gentilly Location!
Modern farmhouse, designed and constructed by Avant Garde, on St Roch Ave. Beautiful, tree-lined street minutes from UNO/Lakefront, City Park, and Marigny/Bywater/French Quarter, easy access to I-610 and I-10. Features a spacious floorplan, designer finishes, and off-street parking for two vehicles. Beautiful flooring throughout and generous closet space. Washer/Dryer included and all stainless appliances. Enormous, private backyard with FREE LAWNCARE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2931 ST. ROCH Avenue have any available units?
2931 ST. ROCH Avenue has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
Is 2931 ST. ROCH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2931 ST. ROCH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2931 ST. ROCH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2931 ST. ROCH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 2931 ST. ROCH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2931 ST. ROCH Avenue offers parking.
Does 2931 ST. ROCH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2931 ST. ROCH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2931 ST. ROCH Avenue have a pool?
No, 2931 ST. ROCH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2931 ST. ROCH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2931 ST. ROCH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2931 ST. ROCH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2931 ST. ROCH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2931 ST. ROCH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2931 ST. ROCH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
