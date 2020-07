Amenities

Location is EVERYTHING! Opt for this traditional shotgun located just one block from St. Charles Avenue. Gain easy access to Downtown, to Ochsner and Touro Hospitals, and to area universities. Enjoy being only seconds to the city street car and within walking distance to popular cafes and parades. Home is beautifully maintained with hardwood floors and large, bright rooms. Central A/C and Heating PLUS Washer & Dryer units included. Cute rear yard just awaiting your patio adornments! View this one TODAY!