Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking

Airy 1 Bed/ 1 Bath apartment located above popular retail shop on trendy Magazine Street. Large, open living space with cathedral ceilings, gorgeous built-ins, ample closet space, and gorgeous courtyard. Bedroom features skylights and wood floors. ALL utilities included in rent!! One off street parking spot included in adjacent parking lot! Walk to dining, nightlife, shopping, etc. Open to 6 month lease if needed. Can be leased furnished or unfurnished. Don't Miss Out!