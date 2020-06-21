2822 3rd St A

Amenities

Newly Renovated In Central City



This unit is upstairs and has three separate bedrooms one bath with pedestal sink. New flooring, new ceiling fans, stove, microwave, refrigerator and washer/ dryer hookups, off street driveway parking. There is a extra $30 a month to be included in rent for lawn service year round. If pet is approved, there will be a $300 non-refundable pet deposit. My application fee is $25 non-refundable.

***PLEASE DO NOT*** fill out the online application. I think they charge $35 and you will still have to fill out one with me.

