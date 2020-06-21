All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2822 3rd St A

2822 Third Street · (504) 343-9099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2822 Third Street, New Orleans, LA 70113
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly Renovated In Central City - Property Id: 97058

This unit is upstairs and has three separate bedrooms one bath with pedestal sink. New flooring, new ceiling fans, stove, microwave, refrigerator and washer/ dryer hookups, off street driveway parking. There is a extra $30 a month to be included in rent for lawn service year round. If pet is approved, there will be a $300 non-refundable pet deposit. My application fee is $25 non-refundable.
***PLEASE DO NOT*** fill out the online application. I think they charge $35 and you will still have to fill out one with me.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97058
Property Id 97058

(RLNE5839452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 3rd St A have any available units?
2822 3rd St A has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 2822 3rd St A have?
Some of 2822 3rd St A's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2822 3rd St A currently offering any rent specials?
2822 3rd St A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 3rd St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2822 3rd St A is pet friendly.
Does 2822 3rd St A offer parking?
Yes, 2822 3rd St A does offer parking.
Does 2822 3rd St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2822 3rd St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 3rd St A have a pool?
No, 2822 3rd St A does not have a pool.
Does 2822 3rd St A have accessible units?
No, 2822 3rd St A does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 3rd St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2822 3rd St A does not have units with dishwashers.
