2226 St Roch

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

2BR / 1Ba 900ft2 available now



cats are OK - purrr

dogs are OK - wooof

duplex

w/d hookups

no smoking

off-street parking

2BR / 1BA Available for immediate move-in



Renovated shotgun double house with private bedrooms. Features 2 PRIVATE bedrooms with beautiful hardwood floors, freshly painted Interior and a modernized kitchen and bathroom.

Other features included:

• Central AC & Heat

• Refrigerator and Stove provided

• Washer/Dryer Hookups

• Fenced Private Rear yard

• Large windows for natural light

• Large shared front porch

• One car driveway and off-street parking



Quick Application Decision - Low Application Fee includes Background check



Give us a call today for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Modern double in St.Roch Neighborhood includes:



Central A/C,

Off Street Parking,

Refrigerator and Stove included,

Hardwood Floors,

Granite counter tops,

Several windows for natural light,

Washer and Dryer hookups,

Larger shared front porch,

Quiet neighborhood,