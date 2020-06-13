All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated April 21 2020 at 2:55 AM

2226 St Roch

2226 Saint Roch Avenue · (504) 610-8089
Location

2226 Saint Roch Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70117
St. Roch

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2BR / 1Ba 900ft2 available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
duplex
w/d hookups
no smoking
off-street parking
2BR / 1BA Available for immediate move-in

Renovated shotgun double house with private bedrooms. Features 2 PRIVATE bedrooms with beautiful hardwood floors, freshly painted Interior and a modernized kitchen and bathroom.
Other features included:
• Central AC & Heat
• Refrigerator and Stove provided
• Washer/Dryer Hookups
• Fenced Private Rear yard
• Large windows for natural light
• Large shared front porch
• One car driveway and off-street parking

Quick Application Decision - Low Application Fee includes Background check

Give us a call today for more information or to schedule a viewing.
Modern double in St.Roch Neighborhood includes:

Central A/C,
Off Street Parking,
Refrigerator and Stove included,
Hardwood Floors,
Granite counter tops,
Several windows for natural light,
Washer and Dryer hookups,
Larger shared front porch,
Quiet neighborhood,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 St Roch have any available units?
2226 St Roch has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 2226 St Roch have?
Some of 2226 St Roch's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 St Roch currently offering any rent specials?
2226 St Roch isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 St Roch pet-friendly?
Yes, 2226 St Roch is pet friendly.
Does 2226 St Roch offer parking?
Yes, 2226 St Roch does offer parking.
Does 2226 St Roch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 St Roch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 St Roch have a pool?
No, 2226 St Roch does not have a pool.
Does 2226 St Roch have accessible units?
No, 2226 St Roch does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 St Roch have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 St Roch does not have units with dishwashers.
