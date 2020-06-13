2226 St Roch

Amenities
2BR / 1Ba 900ft2 available now
cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
duplex
w/d hookups
no smoking
off-street parking
2BR / 1BA Available for immediate move-in
Renovated shotgun double house with private bedrooms. Features 2 PRIVATE bedrooms with beautiful hardwood floors, freshly painted Interior and a modernized kitchen and bathroom.
Other features included:
• Central AC & Heat
• Refrigerator and Stove provided
• Washer/Dryer Hookups
• Fenced Private Rear yard
• Large windows for natural light
• Large shared front porch
• One car driveway and off-street parking
Quick Application Decision - Low Application Fee includes Background check
Give us a call today for more information or to schedule a viewing.
