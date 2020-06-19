All apartments in New Orleans
2123 S Liberty St. - 2125
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2123 S Liberty St. - 2125

2123 South Liberty Street · (504) 608-1547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2123 South Liberty Street, New Orleans, LA 70113
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Totally renovated antebellum mansion located on large lot with 6 off street parking spaces. This 165 year old home was gut renovated and features 13' ceilings, large rooms, open floorplan, private bedrooms, and lots of closet space. The kitchen features high end cabinetry, granite countertops, and SS appliances. Centrally located within walking distance of Mardi Gras parade, and a short bike ride to the CBD.

Washer and Dryer in Unit!
Totally renovated antebellum mansion located on large lot with 6 off street parking spaces. This 165 year old home was gut renovated in 2018 and features 13' ceilings, gleaming wood floors, large rooms, open floorplan, high end kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances, private bedrooms, and lots of closet space. Centrally located within walking distance of St Charles Ave and Mardi Gras parades, Zulu just steps from your front door, and a short bike ride to the CBD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 S Liberty St. - 2125 have any available units?
2123 S Liberty St. - 2125 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 S Liberty St. - 2125 have?
Some of 2123 S Liberty St. - 2125's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 S Liberty St. - 2125 currently offering any rent specials?
2123 S Liberty St. - 2125 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 S Liberty St. - 2125 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2123 S Liberty St. - 2125 is pet friendly.
Does 2123 S Liberty St. - 2125 offer parking?
Yes, 2123 S Liberty St. - 2125 does offer parking.
Does 2123 S Liberty St. - 2125 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2123 S Liberty St. - 2125 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 S Liberty St. - 2125 have a pool?
No, 2123 S Liberty St. - 2125 does not have a pool.
Does 2123 S Liberty St. - 2125 have accessible units?
No, 2123 S Liberty St. - 2125 does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 S Liberty St. - 2125 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123 S Liberty St. - 2125 has units with dishwashers.
