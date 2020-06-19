2123 S Liberty St. - 2125

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Washer and Dryer in Unit!

Totally renovated antebellum mansion located on large lot with 6 off street parking spaces. This 165 year old home was gut renovated in 2018 and features 13' ceilings, gleaming wood floors, large rooms, open floorplan, high end kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances, private bedrooms, and lots of closet space. Centrally located within walking distance of St Charles Ave and Mardi Gras parades, Zulu just steps from your front door, and a short bike ride to the CBD.