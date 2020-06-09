1938 Gallier st

Amenities
New Orleans - Property Id: 284592
Newly renovated home with 2 bedrooms (includes a full master) and 1 additional full bathroom. Interior Features: hardwood/title floors, new electric stove,refrigerator, and dish washer. The kitchen has granite countertops with bar setting. Larger laundry room with washer and dryer. Exterior Features: off street parking with fenced in back yard. Located minutes from Marigny, Bywater and the French Quarter. If you wish to view the house call 504-610-0848 to schedule appointment
No Pets Allowed
