1938 Gallier st

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

New Orleans - Property Id: 284592



Newly renovated home with 2 bedrooms (includes a full master) and 1 additional full bathroom. Interior Features: hardwood/title floors, new electric stove,refrigerator, and dish washer. The kitchen has granite countertops with bar setting. Larger laundry room with washer and dryer. Exterior Features: off street parking with fenced in back yard. Located minutes from Marigny, Bywater and the French Quarter. If you wish to view the house call 504-610-0848 to schedule appointment

Thanks

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284592

Property Id 284592



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5830198)