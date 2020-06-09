All apartments in New Orleans
Find more places like 1938 Gallier st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Orleans, LA
/
1938 Gallier st
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1938 Gallier st

1938 Gallier Street · (504) 610-0848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Orleans
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1938 Gallier Street, New Orleans, LA 70117
St. Claude

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
New Orleans - Property Id: 284592

Newly renovated home with 2 bedrooms (includes a full master) and 1 additional full bathroom. Interior Features: hardwood/title floors, new electric stove,refrigerator, and dish washer. The kitchen has granite countertops with bar setting. Larger laundry room with washer and dryer. Exterior Features: off street parking with fenced in back yard. Located minutes from Marigny, Bywater and the French Quarter. If you wish to view the house call 504-610-0848 to schedule appointment
Thanks
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284592
Property Id 284592

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5830198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 Gallier st have any available units?
1938 Gallier st has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 1938 Gallier st have?
Some of 1938 Gallier st's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 Gallier st currently offering any rent specials?
1938 Gallier st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 Gallier st pet-friendly?
No, 1938 Gallier st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 1938 Gallier st offer parking?
Yes, 1938 Gallier st does offer parking.
Does 1938 Gallier st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1938 Gallier st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 Gallier st have a pool?
No, 1938 Gallier st does not have a pool.
Does 1938 Gallier st have accessible units?
No, 1938 Gallier st does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 Gallier st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1938 Gallier st has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1938 Gallier st?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70130
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr
New Orleans, LA 70131
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St
New Orleans, LA 70130
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70119
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112

Similar Pages

New Orleans 1 BedroomsNew Orleans 2 Bedrooms
New Orleans Apartments with ParkingNew Orleans Apartments with Pool
New Orleans Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Metairie, LABiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LACovington, LAGulfport, MSRiver Ridge, LA
Kenner, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LA
Elmwood, LAWalker, LAEden Isle, LALong Beach, MSDiamondhead, MSBay St. Louis, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityCentral Business District
Lower Garden DistrictBayou St. John
French QuarterBywater

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity