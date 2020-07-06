All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated June 19 2020

1604 PRYTANIA Street

1604 Prytania Street · (985) 290-6039
Location

1604 Prytania Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
Lower Garden District

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2062 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION ALERT! One block to St. Charles Ave & 1 block to Coliseum Square Park. Fall in love with this luxury 2nd floor loft situated in a beautiful 2 Story Masonry Greek Revival house originally built in the 1830's. The entire building has been fully restored with commercial units on 1st floor & residential units on 2nd floor. This 5BD/3BA unit boasts luxury finishes throughout with quartz counter tops, hardwood floors, exposed beam vaulted ceilings & exposed brick walls. Includes 1 parking spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

