1604 PRYTANIA Street.

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

LOCATION ALERT! One block to St. Charles Ave & 1 block to Coliseum Square Park. Fall in love with this luxury 2nd floor loft situated in a beautiful 2 Story Masonry Greek Revival house originally built in the 1830's. The entire building has been fully restored with commercial units on 1st floor & residential units on 2nd floor. This 5BD/3BA unit boasts luxury finishes throughout with quartz counter tops, hardwood floors, exposed beam vaulted ceilings & exposed brick walls. Includes 1 parking spot.