1322 Arabella Street

3 bedroom/3 bath lower apartment located in great safe uptown neighborhood. Located right next to Langensteins Grocery store. Walking distance to St. Charles Street Car Line, Whole Foods and Audubon Park. Near Universities and only 15-20 min drive to Downtown and French Quarter. . Plenty of street parking and some shared off-street parking. Family neighborhood safe to walk during all hours. Central A/C. Hardwood floors and tile. Water included. 2 bedrooms have ensuite bathroom. Kitchen with stove, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Pet friendly.Minimum of one year Lease Required.Contact us for more picturesiP