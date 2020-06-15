All apartments in New Orleans
1322 Arabella Street

1322 Arabella Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

1322 Arabella Street, New Orleans, LA 70115
Audubon

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 bedroom/3 bath lower apartment located in great safe uptown neighborhood. Located right next to Langensteins Grocery store. Walking distance to St. Charles Street Car Line, Whole Foods and Audubon Park. Near Universities and only 15-20 min drive to Downtown and French Quarter. . Plenty of street parking and some shared off-street parking. Family neighborhood safe to walk during all hours. Central A/C. Hardwood floors and tile. Water included. 2 bedrooms have ensuite bathroom. Kitchen with stove, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Pet friendly.Minimum of one year Lease Required.Contact us for more picturesiP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 Arabella Street have any available units?
1322 Arabella Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 1322 Arabella Street have?
Some of 1322 Arabella Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 Arabella Street currently offering any rent specials?
1322 Arabella Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 Arabella Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1322 Arabella Street is pet friendly.
Does 1322 Arabella Street offer parking?
Yes, 1322 Arabella Street does offer parking.
Does 1322 Arabella Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 Arabella Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 Arabella Street have a pool?
No, 1322 Arabella Street does not have a pool.
Does 1322 Arabella Street have accessible units?
No, 1322 Arabella Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 Arabella Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1322 Arabella Street has units with dishwashers.
