1309 Dauphine Street 4

Unit 4 Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom with Office - Property Id: 320484



Fully Furnished or Unfurnished

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with Large Closet/Office Flex Space

Beautifully Renovated in Compliance with LA Division of Historical Preservations' Standards

Residential French Quarter Neighborhood

13 Foot Ceilings

Restored Original Heart of Pine Wood Floors

New Custom Shaker Cabinets

Marble Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances

Open Living Room & Kitchen Floor Plan

Kohler Fixtures in Bathrooms, Bath/Shower Combo

New Stackable Energy Efficient Washer & Dryer in Unit

Central HVAC with NEST Thermostats

Custom Modern LED Lighting

Custom Built Guest Bunk Beds

Private Balcony (overlooking Dauphine Street)

All Exterior & Interior Doors are Keyless Entry

Large Flagstone Outdoor, Shaded Courtyard with Gas Grill

Sewerage & Water Board Paid by Owner

Gas Paid by Owner

300 Mbps Wireless Internet Paid by Owner

Declawed Cats Considered upon Approval with Pet Deposit

No Dogs - No Exceptions

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1309-dauphine-street-new-orleans-la-unit-4/320484

