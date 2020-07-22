1309 Dauphine Street 4

Amenities
Unit 4 Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom with Office - Property Id: 320484
Fully Furnished or Unfurnished
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with Large Closet/Office Flex Space
Beautifully Renovated in Compliance with LA Division of Historical Preservations' Standards
Residential French Quarter Neighborhood
13 Foot Ceilings
Restored Original Heart of Pine Wood Floors
New Custom Shaker Cabinets
Marble Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances
Open Living Room & Kitchen Floor Plan
Kohler Fixtures in Bathrooms, Bath/Shower Combo
New Stackable Energy Efficient Washer & Dryer in Unit
Central HVAC with NEST Thermostats
Custom Modern LED Lighting
Custom Built Guest Bunk Beds
Private Balcony (overlooking Dauphine Street)
All Exterior & Interior Doors are Keyless Entry
Large Flagstone Outdoor, Shaded Courtyard with Gas Grill
Sewerage & Water Board Paid by Owner
Gas Paid by Owner
300 Mbps Wireless Internet Paid by Owner
Declawed Cats Considered upon Approval with Pet Deposit
No Dogs - No Exceptions
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1309-dauphine-street-new-orleans-la-unit-4/320484
