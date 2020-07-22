All apartments in New Orleans
1309 Dauphine Street 4
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:58 PM

1309 Dauphine Street 4

1309 Dauphine Street · (504) 524-6809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1309 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA 70116
French Quarter

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 4 Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom with Office - Property Id: 320484

Fully Furnished or Unfurnished
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with Large Closet/Office Flex Space
Beautifully Renovated in Compliance with LA Division of Historical Preservations' Standards
Residential French Quarter Neighborhood
13 Foot Ceilings
Restored Original Heart of Pine Wood Floors
New Custom Shaker Cabinets
Marble Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances
Open Living Room & Kitchen Floor Plan
Kohler Fixtures in Bathrooms, Bath/Shower Combo
New Stackable Energy Efficient Washer & Dryer in Unit
Central HVAC with NEST Thermostats
Custom Modern LED Lighting
Custom Built Guest Bunk Beds
Private Balcony (overlooking Dauphine Street)
All Exterior & Interior Doors are Keyless Entry
Large Flagstone Outdoor, Shaded Courtyard with Gas Grill
Sewerage & Water Board Paid by Owner
Gas Paid by Owner
300 Mbps Wireless Internet Paid by Owner
Declawed Cats Considered upon Approval with Pet Deposit
No Dogs - No Exceptions
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1309-dauphine-street-new-orleans-la-unit-4/320484
Property Id 320484

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5952711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

