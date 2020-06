Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Our freshly renovated luxury home is a comfortable and upscale oasis for your life in New Orleans. Features a professionally designed open concept living area, local art, and a big backyard. House comes fully furnished. Tempurpedic mattresses and high thread count linens on all beds. Towels and essential toiletries provided. Utilities and landscaping are included. Lease available for 4 months or less.