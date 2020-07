Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Quintessential French Quarter living! One bedroom/one bath condo in quieter residential section of the French Quarter. Original hardwood floors and exposed brick walls. This lease includes one assigned gated PARKING spot. Washer/dryer included. Sorry, absolutely NO Pets, Non-Smoking Property. All utilities responsibility of tenant. Security system to be paid for by tenant. *Photos are from the unit next door, which is identical but a mirror image. No showings until July 24th. Tenant in process of moving.