Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan oven

This gorgeous home features an open floor plan, large island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large island, and spacious living room. The washer and dryer are included! This beauty is located minutes from the Interstate, Clearview, Earhart, Airline, & Vets! Tenants is responsible for all utilities. The owner will maintain the lawn. NO SMOKING OR PETS ALLOWED.