Amenities
Metairie townhouse near Transcontinental Drive - Property Id: 309293
Townhouse near the Transcontinental and West Metairie with a large yard set ceramic tile downstairs a carpet upstairs in the bedrooms. two large bedrooms , and large living dining room area . the kitchen includes large stainless steel side by side, dishwasher, self cleaning stainless free-standing stove , and microwave . Walking distance to elementary school and high school. Will be available the second week of July. Close to shopping and restaurants. no pets please. Call Robert at 504-405-8809
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/417-zinnia-ave-metairie-la/309293
Property Id 309293
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5941108)