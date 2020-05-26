All apartments in Metairie
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

417 Zinnia Ave

417 Zinnia Avenue · (504) 405-8809
Location

417 Zinnia Avenue, Metairie, LA 70001
Bridgedale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1050 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
Metairie townhouse near Transcontinental Drive - Property Id: 309293

Townhouse near the Transcontinental and West Metairie with a large yard set ceramic tile downstairs a carpet upstairs in the bedrooms. two large bedrooms , and large living dining room area . the kitchen includes large stainless steel side by side, dishwasher, self cleaning stainless free-standing stove , and microwave . Walking distance to elementary school and high school. Will be available the second week of July. Close to shopping and restaurants. no pets please. Call Robert at 504-405-8809
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Zinnia Ave have any available units?
417 Zinnia Ave has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 417 Zinnia Ave have?
Some of 417 Zinnia Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Zinnia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
417 Zinnia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Zinnia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 417 Zinnia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Metairie.
Does 417 Zinnia Ave offer parking?
No, 417 Zinnia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 417 Zinnia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Zinnia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Zinnia Ave have a pool?
No, 417 Zinnia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 417 Zinnia Ave have accessible units?
No, 417 Zinnia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Zinnia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 Zinnia Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Zinnia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 Zinnia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
