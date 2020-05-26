Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Metairie townhouse near Transcontinental Drive - Property Id: 309293



Townhouse near the Transcontinental and West Metairie with a large yard set ceramic tile downstairs a carpet upstairs in the bedrooms. two large bedrooms , and large living dining room area . the kitchen includes large stainless steel side by side, dishwasher, self cleaning stainless free-standing stove , and microwave . Walking distance to elementary school and high school. Will be available the second week of July. Close to shopping and restaurants. no pets please. Call Robert at 504-405-8809

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/417-zinnia-ave-metairie-la/309293

Property Id 309293



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5941108)