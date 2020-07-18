401 METAIRIE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub lobby

Fully Furnished-all utilities included at this 1 Bedroom/1.5 Baths First Floor Metairie Towers Condo. Newly Renovated with Gorgeous Timeless Furniture Pieces including a custom bed, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances. No Carpet. Just bring your clothes and tv! Enjoy all the great amenities this building has to offer like the grand lobby and library, pool with hot tub and barbecue area. 24 Hour security and off street parking for yourself and guests. 12 month lease, NO PETS.