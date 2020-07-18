All apartments in Metairie
Find more places like 401 METAIRIE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:36 PM

401 METAIRIE Road

401 Metairie Road · (504) 975-0649
Location

401 Metairie Road, Metairie, LA 70005
Delimont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 125 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 804 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
lobby
Fully Furnished-all utilities included at this 1 Bedroom/1.5 Baths First Floor Metairie Towers Condo. Newly Renovated with Gorgeous Timeless Furniture Pieces including a custom bed, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances. No Carpet. Just bring your clothes and tv! Enjoy all the great amenities this building has to offer like the grand lobby and library, pool with hot tub and barbecue area. 24 Hour security and off street parking for yourself and guests. 12 month lease, NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 METAIRIE Road have any available units?
401 METAIRIE Road has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 401 METAIRIE Road have?
Some of 401 METAIRIE Road's amenities include granite counters, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 METAIRIE Road currently offering any rent specials?
401 METAIRIE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 METAIRIE Road pet-friendly?
No, 401 METAIRIE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Metairie.
Does 401 METAIRIE Road offer parking?
Yes, 401 METAIRIE Road offers parking.
Does 401 METAIRIE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 METAIRIE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 METAIRIE Road have a pool?
Yes, 401 METAIRIE Road has a pool.
Does 401 METAIRIE Road have accessible units?
No, 401 METAIRIE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 401 METAIRIE Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 METAIRIE Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 METAIRIE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 METAIRIE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
