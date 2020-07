Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

No Showings until August 1st. 1st floor unit is part of a small 6plex with long term tenants. A very low traffic complex fit with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, lots of closet storage and a kitchen with electric appliances. Special features include: central air and heat, ceiling fans, camera surveillance, assigned off-street parking, owner pays for water, natural gas, outside lighting and garbage service. No dogs or smoking. Applicant must have job & rental history and good credit.