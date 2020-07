Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Looking for an affordable, updated rental in a great location? Look no further! This cute 2 BDRM/1 BA home has it all! Features include: no carpet, nest security system, spacious living/kitchen area, 2 assigned parking spaces, all appliances included, nice backyard space, convenient location nearby the Lakeside Shopping corridor and so much more!